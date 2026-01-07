Manchester United chief admits 'wanting to interfere' on coaching before sacking Ruben Amorim
Manchester United director of football Jason Wilcox said he was a 'coach at heart' four months before deciding to dismiss Ruben Amorim
Manchester United director of football Jason Wilcox said he wanted to 'interfere', four months before the club dismissed manager Ruben Amorim on Monday.
The Portuguese spent 14 months in charge of Manchester United, leading them to the 2025 Europa League Final, but was sacked after Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Leeds United, which left them sixth in the Premier League table.
Darren Fletcher has been named as the interim manager, but quotes have emerged from Wilcox that have drawn his decision into question.
According to various reports, a dramatic meeting between Amorim and Wilcox took place on Friday, where the manager was supposedly dismayed at Wilcox’s reluctance to commit to spending on players suited for his preferred 3-4-3 formation.
Wilcox apparently highlighted the Red Devils' 1-0 win against Newcastle on Boxing Day as a future template - Amorim first deployed a back four, earning the team only their second clean sheet of the season.
Speaking after Sunday’s defeat to Leeds, Amorim said: “I just want to say I came here to be the manager, not to be the coach. I was really clear on that.
"That is going to finish [when his contract expires] in 18 months and then everyone is going to move on. That was the deal.”
Now, quotes have resurfaced from Wilcox at the Association of Former Manchester United players' dinner in September 2025.
He said: “I’m a coach at heart. I know I’m in a different job now but I’m a coach inside.
“That’s a strength in my role now, but that causes me a bit of a problem because I always want to interfere.”
The former left-winger played for Blackburn Rovers, Leeds, and Leicester City during a playing career that finished in 2006, before he oversaw a national championship title win with Manchester City’s under-18s.
Following an executive role at Southampton, he was initially appointed as Manchester United's technical director in 2024, and was promoted to director of football last June, replacing Dave Brailsford.
Manchester United head to Burnley this evening before hosting Brighton on Sunday in the FA Cup Third Round, with their final hope of a trophy this season on the line.
