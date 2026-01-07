Darren Fletcher’s sobering first message to Manchester United players revealed

New Manchester United caretaker manager Darren Fletcher was realistic in the aims he outlined in his first press conference since taking the job.

Fletcher replaces Ruben Amorim in the dugout tonight, following the Portuguese’s sacking, with plenty of speculation already as to who will succeed him as Manchester United boss on a permanent basis.

Despite the swirling rumours, the Scot delivered a measured press conference yesterday, punctuated with a direct plea to his players, as relayed by Sky Sports.

Darren Fletcher asks players to embody spirit of Manchester United

The ex-midfielder spent 13 seasons at the club between 2002 and 2015, making 342 appearances, before stints at West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City at the tail-end of his career.

He was appointed as head coach for Manchester United’s Under-18s in the summer, but has now been asked to stand in for the senior side following Amorim’s departure.

Fletcher said: “Football nowadays, formations are fluid in and out of possession in different phases, that's the way the game is played now.

“I want to see the players play with enthusiasm, energy and be really positive when they get the ball. Don't hide.”

“[I want to see] that they play as a team, they play with togetherness, they play with the spirit and energy of Manchester United - go express yourself and enjoy yourself and go and try and win the game.”

Fletcher's side currently sit sixth in the table, with tonight’s fixture at Turf Moor a huge opportunity to leapfrog Chelsea in fifth, who are also on 31 points and in the midst of their own managerial change ahead of their short trip to Fulham.

The Blues have already moved to appoint Liam Rosenior, while it appears Manchester United may bide their time when it comes to making a permanent appointment, with managers such as Oliver Glasner and Andoni Iraola out of contract in the summer.

In the meantime, Fletcher’s understated profile and reliable reputation may prove to be a welcome tonic to the most infamous job in club football.

He said: “It's beyond my wildest dreams that I'd be sitting here leading a Manchester United team.

“I phone Sir Alex [Ferguson] on all the big decisions that I make in general really in football - his words echoed what my thoughts were.

“It's always about me giving back, doing the best that I can to help everyone, help the players, club, staff. It's never been about me.”