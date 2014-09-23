Bravo 'not surprised' by perfect start at Barca

The Chile shot-stopper is yet to concede in four league matches, with Barca scoring 11 times to sit top of the table with a flawless record.

Bravo, 31, hopes to continue his fine start to the campaign as his side prepare to face Malaga on Wednesday.

"I'm not surprised," he told Radio Cooperativa.

"You work for it and the goal before playing is that you do not want to concede a goal.

"It is a reward for the effort, for perseverance."

Though pleased with the start Barca have made to the season, Bravo wants to see them build on it after the disappointments of 2013-14.

"It was an important, positive start. We are happy but eager to follow in the same way," he said.