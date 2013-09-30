Brazil Serie A Wrap: Cruise control for Cruzeiro

Marcelo Oliveira's men have been the dominant side this season and maintained their 11-point lead at the top with their latest win.



Nilton and Willian scored either side of Otavinho's sixth-minute equaliser at the Estadio do Vale in Rio Grande do Sul.



Cruzeiro are unbeaten in 10 straight league matches after battling past seventh-placed Internacional.



The visitors needed just four minutes to open the scoring as Nilton cleverly headed in an Egidio set-piece into the corner.



Otavinho sent the home fans into raptures just moments later as he neatly finished into the bottom corner after a scrappy build-up.



Both teams looked for a winner but it was Cruzeiro who found it through Willian.



Dagoberto released the attacker down the left and Willian finessed his finish into the bottom corner, giving Internacional goalkeeper Muriel no chance.



Gremio ensured the lead at the top stayed at 11 points as Eduardo Vargas' 69th-minute goal saw them to a 1-0 win at Sao Paulo.



Botafogo remain third despite a third straight loss, upset 1-0 by Ponte Preta as Elias scored a penalty late in the first half.



Fourth-placed Atletico PR staged a fine comeback before slumping to a 5-3 loss at home to Vitoria.



Vitoria opened up a 3-0 lead by half-time, but the hosts fought back with three goals in 13 second-half minutes.



But William Henrique and Ayrton struck late on for Vitoria to help them up to sixth on the table.



Bottom side Nautico continued their resurgence as they extended their unbeaten league run to three matches with a 3-0 win at home to Coritiba.



Fluminense overcame Goias 2-1, Hernane netted a brace in Flamengo's 4-1 win over Criciuma and Gilberto's hat-trick saw Portuguesa past Corinthians 4-0.



Bahia and Vasco da Gama drew 0-0 and Atletico Mineiro came from behind to beat Santos 3-1.