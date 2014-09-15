Brazil Serie A Wrap: Sao Paulo beat leaders

Goalkeeper Rogerio Ceni and Alan Kardec scored in Sao Paulo's 2-0 win over Cruzeiro to close the gap on the leaders to four points.

It extended Sao Paulo's unbeaten league run to nine matches to put the pressure on Cruzeiro.

Ceni opened the scoring in the 36th minute, smashing a penalty straight down the middle to give Fabio no chance after Ganso was brought down in the area.

Kardec doubled the lead with 19 minutes remaining as his header was parried before he put away an easy finish.

Internacional ended their run of back-to-back league losses with a 2-0 victory at home to Botafogo.

Alex and Eduardo Sasha struck either side of half-time in Porto Alegre as Internacional moved within nine points of top spot.

Fred scored a brace and Dario Conca was also on the scoresheet in Fluminense's 3-0 win over Palmeiras.

Brazil forward Fred scrambled in the opener and doubled the lead from the penalty spot in the first half.

Conca made it 3-0 in the 63rd minute when his free-kick from the right beat Fabio at his near post.

Douglas Grolli's brace helped Chapecoense to a 3-1 victory at home to Sport Recife, while Robinho was on the scoresheet in Santos' 2-1 win over Coritiba.

Wallace's 65th-minute winner saw Flamengo to a 1-0 win over Corinthians despite Croatian striker Eduardo missing a penalty.

Atletico PR were 2-0 victors over Vitoria and Luiz Felipe Scolari's Gremio drew 0-0 at Atletico Mineiro.

Kieza's double saw Bahia past Figueirense 3-0 and Criciuma were too good for Goias in a 1-0 win.