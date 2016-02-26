BREAKING NEWS: Aurier banished to reserve team until March 20
Paris Saint-Germain have excluded Serge Aurier until March 20 after the fullback's controversial comments about head coach Laurent Blanc.
Defender Serge Aurier has been excluded from first-team duty by his club Paris Saint-Germain until March 20 after making controversial remarks about head coach Laurent Blanc and team-mates, including star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
