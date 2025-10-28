Carabao Cup TV guide: How to watch every EFL Cup game live around the world

The Carabao Cup has provided thrilling entertainment in recent seasons and the 2025/2026 competition is shaping up no differently, so FourFourTwo is here with all the broadcast information you need to watch every game live.

Carabao Cup broadcasters ► UK: Sky Sports, ITV (free)

► US: Paramount+

► Australia: BeIN Sports

The Carabao Cup – also known as the English Football League Cup, or EFL Cup – is English football's secondary cup competition. Unlike the FA Cup, which extends way down the footballing pyramid, the EFL Cup is limited to the teams in the top four divisions, from the Premier League down to League Two.

This week marks the round-of-16, with eight fixtures to be played across Tuesday October 28 and Wednesday October 29. Reigning champions Newcastle are still in the mix, as are Liverpool, Arsenal, and Wrexham.

In this guide, we'll show you how to watch Carabao Cup live streams in the UK, US, and around the world, and how you can use a VPN to tune in while you're abroad.

Carabao Cup fixtures and TV channels this week

Tuesday, October 28

Swipe to scroll horizontally Match Kick-off time UK US Australia Grimsby vs Brentford 7:45pm GMT / 3:45pm ET Sky Sports + Paramount+ BeIN Sports Wycombe Wanderers vs Fulham 7:45pm GMT / 3:45pm ET Sky Sports + Paramount+ BeIN Sports Wrexham vs Cardiff City 8pm GMT / 4pm ET ITV1 & ITVX (FREE), Sky Sports Main Event Paramount+ BeIN Sports

Wednesday, October 29

Swipe to scroll horizontally Match Kick-off time UK US Australia Arsenal vs Brighton 7:45pm GMT / 3:45pm ET Sky Sports + Paramount+ BeIN Sports Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 7:45pm GMT / 3:45pm ET Sky Sports Premier League Paramount+ BeIN Sports Swansea City vs Manchester City 7:45pm GMT / 3:45pm ET Sky Sports + Paramount+ BeIN Sports Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea 7:45pm GMT / 3:45pm ET Sky Sports + Paramount+ BeIN Sports Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur 8pm GMT / 4pm ET ITV1 & ITVX (FREE), Sky Sports Main Event Paramount+ BeIN Sports

Can I watch the Carabao Cup for free?

Fans can watch certain Carabao Cup games for free, in various parts of the world.

In the UK, public broadcaster ITV has been handed the rights to select fixtures, which you can watch on terrestrial TV or on the ITVX free streaming service. This week's free Carabao Cup games on ITV are Wrexham vs Cardiff and Newcastle vs Spurs.

Beyond the UK, there are no free-to-air broadcasters but one way you could watch the Carabao Cup for free is with a broadcaster free trial. Paramount+ in the US and beIN Sports in Australia both offer one-week free trials.

How to watch the Carabao Cup from abroad

Chances are you'll find yourself overseas when some Carabao Cup games are taking place, but does that mean you have to miss the action? No, it doesn't... a VPN will ensure you get your coverage from anywhere.

Carabao Cup live streams are geo-restricted on all streaming services, but a VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a neat way around this, unpicking the geo-locks by altering your device's digital location. It's great for accessing your usual streaming services while on the move, and it does wonders for your internet security, too.

Who is showing the Carabao Cup in the UK?

Watch every Carabao Cup game on Sky Sports Sky Sports is the main rights-holder for the 2025/2026 Carabao Cup in the UK, with every remaining game live on Sky Sports' channels or the Sky+ bonus streaming offering. Plans start from £35 on a long-term TV contract, or you can stream short-term for a similar cost via Now TV.

Watch Carabao Cup games for free on ITV In order to give the competition more exposure, Sky Sports have been forced to share certain Carabao Cup fixtures with public broadcaster ITV, including the final. These games are live on ITV1 and the ITVX streaming platform, which is free to use with a registration.

How to watch the Carabao Cup in the USA

Paramount+ is the home of the Carabao Cup in the USA, with every game available to stream live.

Watch the Carabao Cup on Paramount+ All Carabao Cup fixtures are shown live on the Paramount+ Essential package for $7.99 a month, which also gets you every single Champions League game live. Bargain!

How to watch the Carabao Cup in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch every Carabao Cup match live on the BeIN Sports streaming platform.

Plans start from $15.99 per month or $159.99 per year, and you can also take advantage of a one-week free trial.

Other Carabao Cup live streams around the world

English sides are popular all over the world so it's no surprise you can watch Carabao Cup live streams all over the planet. Here are a few providers in select locations:

Africa

Carabao Cup coverage in Africa is mostly shared between BeIN Sports and SuperSport.

BeIN Sports have the rights in Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Morocco, and Tunisia.

SuperSport have the rights in Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Cote d'Ivoire, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, South Africa, South Sudan, St Helena and Ascension, Sudan, Swaziland, United Republic of Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Canada

DAZN has the rights to Carabao Cup live streams in Canada.

Hong Kong

Viewers in Hong Kong can tune into Carabao Cup action on TVB.

New Zealand

BeIN Sports should be your destination to watch the Carabao Cup 2024/25 in New Zealand.

South Africa

Carabao Cup fans in South Africa can watch all the action via subscription service SuperSport.