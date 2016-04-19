BREAKING NEWS: Bale out of Villarreal contest

Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane has confirmed that Gareth Bale will miss Wednesday's La Liga contest against Villarreal with a muscle injury and the forward is now a doubt for next week's Champions League semi-final first leg versus Manchester City.

Wales international Bale scored his 16th La Liga goal of the season in Saturday's 5-1 battering of Getafe.

However, Zidane confirmed the former Tottenham forward will miss out against Villarreal, while his availability for the trip to Rayo Vallecano on Saturday, and Tuesday's trip to the Etihad Stadium is unknown.

"He has suffered from something this weekend," Zidane said at a pre-match news conference.

"He is not with us [against Villarreal]. We hope at the moment that it is just an overloaded muscle.

"I hope he will be back with us for the next game."