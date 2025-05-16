Why isn't Lauren James playing for Chelsea this weekend?

Lauren James has had an injury hit season

Lauren James will not play for Chelsea in the Women's FA Cup final this Sunday because of an ongoing hamstring injury.

The star picked up the injury in the April international window when England played Belgium.

James, is ranked at no.23 in FourFourTwo's list of the best women's players in the world right now, and has not played since and it is a worry for England fans too with the Euros less than 50 days away.

Chelsea team news: What was said about Lauren James and is Mayra Ramirez available?

Mayra Ramirez has had an impressive season for the Blues (Image credit: Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

James' exclusion from Sunday's final against Manchester United did not come as a surprise as she has not been selected by Sarina Wiegman for the next international window.

She faces a race back to fitness to play in the Euros this summer, with the tournament starting on 2 July.

Lauren James has never played at a Euros before (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea manager Sonia Bompastor was asked for a team news update in her pre-final presser.

She said: "Almost all the squad available except LJ. Mayra Ramirez will be back and available."

Ramirez did not play in Chelsea's final Women's Super League game of the season against Liverpool, which the Blues won 1-0, and so her inclusion is significant for the Blues.

Of course the long-term injuries remain sidelined which include Sophie Ingle, Sam Kerr and Kadeisha Buchanan.

Jayde Riviere (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea are not the only team missing a star as their opponents Manchester United are likely to be without defender Jayde Riviere.

The Canadian is a major doubt because of an ankle injury.

The FA Cup final will take place on Sunday with a kick-off of 1.30pm BST.

Chelsea are aiming for the treble after already winning the WSL and League Cup.

United, meanwhile, are looking to defend the title they won in 2024 after beating Tottenham 4-0.