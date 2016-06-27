BREAKING NEWS: Blanc departs PSG with Emery waiting in the wings

Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain have parted company with Laurent Blanc, with Sevilla coach Unai Emery poised to take over.

Following widespread speculation linking Emery with the PSG job, it was announced he would depart Sevilla almost two weeks ago. Jorge Sampaoli is set to be the three-time Europa League winner's successor in Andalusia.

Blanc guided PSG to back-to-back domestic trebles in the last two seasons, but quarter-final exits in the Champions League in each of his three seasons in charge are likely to have cost him dearly.

"As we embark on a new chapter in the development of the club, I would like to thank Laurent Blanc for everything he has achieved over the last three years, both in terms of the playing style and results," PSG CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi said in a statement.

"I wish him the best for his future challenges."

French media reported last week that Blanc had received a €22million pay-off to terminate his PSG contract early, the former France boss had signed an extension that ran until the end of the 2017-18 season in February.

While Blanc has failed to transform the cash-rich Parisians into European contenders, his likely replacement arrives with considerable pedigree in continental competition.

Emery won the Europa League in each of his three full seasons at the helm of Sevilla - an unprecedented treble in the competition's history.