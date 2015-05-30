BREAKING NEWS: Ferdinand retires from football

Rio Ferdinand has announced his retirement from professional football.

The former Manchester United, West Ham and Leeds United defender announced his decision live on BT Sport as part of their FA Cup final coverage on Saturday.

Ferdinand, who captained his country, was released by QPR on Wednesday following their relegation from the Premier League.

In addition to winning 81 England caps, Ferdinand enjoyed considerable success at club level with United, winning six Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League during his time at Old Trafford.