Arsenal urged to buy Premier League hitman, who could be the next Thierry Henry: report

Everyone is very seriously aware of financial fair play all of a sudden, aren’t they? Rio Ferdinand certainly is, using it as the basis for his argument that Arsenal should waste no time in pursuing a move for Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak.

After seeing how the Premier League have handled Everton, Nottingham Forest and Manchester City, Newcastle may need to be cautious about making any more financial losses – prompting Ferdinand to suggest their Premier League rivals should look to capitalise.

More specifically, the former Manchester United and England defender believes that Isak would be an ideal fit for Arsenal as they look to bring more goals and creativity to their front line to help bolster their title challenge.

Alexander Isak celebrates scoring against Paris Saint-Germain (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta’s side have slipped down from top of the table to fourth after just one win in their past five games, with a lack of firepower causing them to slip five points adrift of current Premier League leaders Liverpool.

As relayed by SPORTbible, Ferdinand took note of Isak’s performance against Manchester City, telling his YouTube show Vibe With Five: "Alexander Isak was running in behind constantly. If I’m Arsenal, I’m going all out and buying him.

"Why? [Newcastle] can’t spend... they’re struggling with [profit and sustainability rules]. I think there’s another jump up before [he moves to a club like Real Madrid]. I saw somewhere [Newcastle] have to sell before they can buy again."

