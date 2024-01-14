Rio Ferdinand's title warning to Liverpool and Arsenal after Man City comeback: 'Watch momentum kick in'

Rio Ferdinand has warned Premier League title hopefuls Liverpool and Arsenal that Manchester City are "coming" for them.

Reigning champions City kickstarted their somewhat stuttering season with a dramatic 3-2 win away to Newcastle on Saturday, as a typically brilliant Kevin De Bruyne – on his first league outing since returning from injury – showed Pep Guardiola's side just what they had been missing.

De Bruyne drew his team level at 2-2 within five minutes of coming off the bench at St. James' Park, before providing the assist for substitute Oscar Bobb's stoppage-time winner – and, as far Ferdinand is concerned, it's an emphatic sign that Guardiola and co. are back in business.

De Bruyne was introduced in the 69th minute (Image credit: Getty Images)

Appearing as a pundit on TNT Sports, the ex-Manchester United and England star said: "Pep Guardiola, very rarely do you see him as animated as he was today.

"I'll tell you one thing, that man there [De Bruyne], you're back; you are back. You are the jewel in the crown; you're back.

"Watch momentum kick in now and these guys know what to do.

"These guys know when to put the pedal to the floor and it looks like now, everybody [Liverpool and Arsenal] is going to be looking over their shoulders and looking around and saying, 'They are coming'.

"They know how to get the job done. They have the experience, the depth, the class, the quality and the firepower. Formidable."

City's captain hadn't featured in the Premier League since sustaining a hamstring injury on the opening day of the campaign (Image credit: Getty Images)

City's victory took them above Aston Villa into second in the Premier League table, two points behind leaders Liverpool – who don't play until next Sunday due to the league's staggered winter break.

Last season saw the treble winners become the first team to claim three successive Premier League titles since Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United between 2007 and 2009.

No side has ever been crowned English top-flight champions four times in a row.

