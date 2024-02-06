What is the EPG Cup? Ronaldinho, Thierry Henry and David Villa to line up in World Cup tournament for legends

Football legends are set to compete in a brand new tournament in England this summer, which has been dubbed "the over-35s World Cup".

Players such as Ronaldinho, Kaka, Thierry Henry, Francesco Totti and David Villa will compete in the tournament, alongside plenty of other legendary figures from the eight nations to have won the men's World Cup - England, Argentina, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Uruguay.

Organised by the Elite Players Group (EPG), formed of elite former footballers and sports businessmen, the over-35s World Cup will officially be named the EPG Cup, with founders set to captain each country.

McManaman is expected to captain England (Image credit: Getty Images)

That will see Steve McManaman lead the likes of Michael Owen, Ashley Cole, Joe Cole, Rio Ferdinand, David James, Frank Lampard and Robbie Fowler, who are all reportedly set to play in the event.

Captains from the other seven nations include Esteban Cambiasso (Argentina), Emerson (Brazil), Christian Karembeu (France), Kevin Kuranyi (Germany), Marco Materazzi (Italy), Michel Salgado (Spain) and Diego Lugano (Uruguay).

In addition, Cafu, Rivaldo and Roberto Carlos are set to join Ronaldinho and Kaka on the pitch for Brazil, while Thierry Henry will have Marcel Desailly alongside him for France. Spain's team will feature David Villa and Carlos Puyol, with Hernan Crespo and Pablo Zabaleta to step onto the pitch for Argentina.

Mesut Ozil and Sami Khedira will represent Germany, Italy will have Totti, and Diego Forlan will be playing for Uruguay, too.

In order to qualify for the tournament, players must be aged 35 or over and have played for their country, or made at least 100 top-flight appearances.

Cafu celebrates with the 2002 World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

What is the EPG Cup?

Consisting of seven matches, the EPG Cup will be played at just one stadium over the course of a week in early June. According to the Daily Mail, a number of northern Premier League clubs are in the running to host the tournament, though no official decision has been made yet.

EPG Cup games will last 70 minutes with rolling substitutes allowed, though it is still 11-aside.

The quarter-finals are scheduled to be played on June 4 and June 5, with both semi-finals on June 8 before the final on June 11.

