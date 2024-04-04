Roy Keane defends punditry approach after Pep Guardiola war of words over Erling Haaland

Roy Keane has revealed that clubs and agents get in touch with him and the rest of the punditocracy when they feel their players have been too harshly treated.

The former Nottingham Forest and Manchester United midfielder sparked a minor war of words with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola over remarks the pundit made about Erling Haaland following City’s 0-0 draw with Arsenal on Sunday.

Keane had commented that Haaland looked like ‘a League Two player’ following the stalemate, prompting Guardiola to defend the striker before Wednesday evening’s 4-1 win over Aston Villa.

Rio Ferdinand wants press and pundits to have more open relationship with players

Rio Ferdinand has spoken about the relationship between palyers and the media (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Irishman insists that he always tries to be as objective as possible with his analysis, however – even if he is a bit perplexed by the current culture in response to punditry.

Keane said: “When we were playing, we got heavily criticised by people. We wouldn’t have gotten people to ring him up [press], your agent going, ‘you’ve been a bit harsh’. You have to get the balance right. You can take the criticism, you don’t have to be pals with somebody.

“But like Rio [Ferdinand] said – and it’s happened to some of us here when you have been critical of a player – clubs get in touch to say, ‘can you go easy’ or ‘give the lad a bit of praise’. You try and be fair to everybody.”

Prompting the comments, Ferdinand had expressed his desire to see clubs and players have a more open back-and-forth relationship with the media, as they do in American sport. Admitting his generation of player were prone to humdrum stock answers, the former Leeds United and Manchester United centre-back said: “I’d like those conversations.

Harry Maguire has faced staunch criticism from the media (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Like, I’ve been critical of Harry Maguire in the past, in a Manchester United shirt – for England, I’ve given him the praise that he obviously deserves – but in a United shirt, I’ve picked at his game from a tactical perspective or his individual performance.

“I know he’s not going to be happy with that because I wouldn’t be happy with people looking at my game. But I would love him to go, ‘Rio, what’s that about?’ and have that conversation. Not saying Harry Maguire’s done this, but rather than it coming from an agent that comes round the side and asks you, ‘you’re going a bit strong at the moment,’ it’s like…have that open conversation.

“I know it’s difficult because there’s a lot of pressure, but clubs shouldn’t see us [pundits] as the enemy. The enemy is too strong, but we’re not trying to get a story out of them, we want to enhance the game.

“Getting players to be a bit more human and seeing them stripped back would be good.”

