Roy Keane defends punditry approach after Pep Guardiola war of words over Erling Haaland

By Steven Chicken
published

Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Kane sparked a response from Manchester City gaffer Pep Guardiola

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 7: TV pundit Roy Keane working for ITV Sport during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Aston Villa and Chelsea at Villa Park on February 7, 2024 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Roy Keane has revealed that clubs and agents get in touch with him and the rest of the punditocracy when they feel their players have been too harshly treated.

The former Nottingham Forest and Manchester United midfielder sparked a minor war of words with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola over remarks the pundit made about Erling Haaland following City’s 0-0 draw with Arsenal on Sunday.

