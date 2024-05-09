What is the cutoff age for the Premier League Young Player of the Season award?

By
published

Relative veterans Alexander Isak and Erling Haaland are up for the Premier League Young Player of the Season gong

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is up for the award
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is up for the award (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Premier League has announced the contenders for the Young Player of the Season award as the brightest and best youngsters are recognised for their performances. 

This year’s shortlist of nominees contains some big names and will be decided by a combination of a public vote and a panel of football experts. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include tomes on Leeds United and the England national team.