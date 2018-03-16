BREAKING NEWS: FIFA approves VAR use at World Cup

FIFA has approved the use of VAR for the first time at the World Cup during a meeting of the organisation's council in Bogata.

Earlier this week, VAR won official approval from the International Football Association Board [IFAB], football's rule-making body, at its annual general meeting in Zurich.

The FIFA Council consequently convened on Friday in Colombia, where president Gianni Infantino confirmed the decision had been taken to use the controversial technology.

"We also spoke about football, we're going to have our first World Cup in 2018 with [the] video assistant refereeing system," Infantino told a news conference.

"This has been adopted and approved and obviously we are extremely happy with that decision."