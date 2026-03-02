Is Erling Haaland injured? Injury latest on Manchester City striker

Manchester City's pursuit of Premier League leaders Arsenal continues on Wednesday evening, when they host Nottingham Forest at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola's men had closed the gap on the Gunners to two points following a hard-fought win over Leeds United on Saturday evening, but Mikel Arteta's side took care of business on Sunday afternoon by beating Chelsea 2-1 at the Emirates to restore a five-point advantage.

City were able to leave Elland Road with all three points despite the absence of leading scorer Erling Haaland, who missed the match with an injury.

Is Erling Haaland fit to play against Nottingham Forest?

The City forward has 22 Premier League goals this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Norwegian was a surprise absentee from the City teamsheet on Saturday evening, with Guardiola fielding Omar Marmoush and Antoine Semenyo up front, with the latter scoring the winner in first-half stoppage time, when he slid in a Rayan Ait-Nouri cross.

Guardiola was quizzed about Haaland's absence and when he might return both before and after the match.

"Two days ago in training he had some problems and a little injury," the City boss said after his team news had been revealed. "Not a big issue but not ready for today. We are without one top striker and we are playing with another top striker."

Following the victory, he was pressed on when the 25-year-old would be ready to return to his title-chasing side, who face a gruelling upcoming schedule.

"I don't have the answer right now," he said, "He was not ready for today, but we have four days before Nottingham Forest.

"And after three days in the FA Cup at Newcastle at 8pm - thank you so much for that time to go better to Madrid with less recovery, I thank you."

As Guardiola signalled, City's fixture list sees them playing four matches in three different competitions over the next fortnight.

Guardiola gave an update following City's win over Leeds (Image credit: Getty Images)

That starts with Wednesday night's match at home to Forest, before three away games on the bounce as they visit Newcastle in the FA Cup, Real Madrid in the Champions League and then West Ham in the Premier League.

Saturday's match was the first Premier League game Haaland - who is valued at €200million by Transfermarkt - has missed all season, with the Leeds-born star having netted 29 times across all competitions this season.

Guardiola also saw Nico O'Reilly limp off at Elland Road, while Josko Gvardiol and Mateo Kovacic remain long-term absentees.