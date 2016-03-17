BREAKING NEWS: FIFA reveals Blatter salary of $3.76m in 2015

Suspended ex-FIFA president Sepp Blatter was paid $3.76million in 2015 according to the Financial and Governance Report issued by world football's governing body.

The results showed FIFA reported a loss of $122m as a number of key sponsors deserted it during a scandal-ridden year.

It is the first time FIFA has recorded a loss since 2002, although much of the focus from the results is sure to focus on the organisation's disgraced former leader.

Blatter was succeeded as FIFA president by Gianni Infantino in the election at last month's Extraordinary Congress in Zurich, with the 80-year-old Swiss having been suspended on full pay last October in relation to a payment made to his then-UEFA counterpart Michel Platini in 2011.

The duo were banned from all football-related activities for eight years in December – punishments trimmed to six years last month – and Blatter joined Platini in taking an appeal against his punishment to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) earlier on Thursday.

Blatter previously resisted publishing his personal earnings during a 17-year tenure but his income was detailed on page 63 of the report on account of it being "the highest remuneration to a member of the Executive Committee in the year 2015".