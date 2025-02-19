Quiz! Can you name every player in world football worth over £30m?
200 players to name - so it's time to lock in and rack those brains!
Football's finances are the constant discussion of many around the globe.
Superstars are slapped with eye-watering price tags year after year as billions is set aside to help improve football club's chances at success. But how well do you know the players who are valued in the upper echelons of the sport?
Well, we are about to find out, as FourFourTwo's latest quiz is tasking you with naming every player in world football who is worth over £30million. An early clue is that there are quite a few of them to get through...
For this football quiz, we’re asking you to name the 200 professional players who have a current net value of over £30m, according to Transfermarkt.
You have exactly 60 minutes to do so on this very occasion. Why not spend your whole lunch break on this one with the office?
Hit a brick wall? Simply log in to Kwizly and they’ll provide you with a hint to get you back on your way.
Don’t forget to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo and send this quiz round to your mates to see how you stack up. Off you pop!
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here
Can't see this quiz? Play it here
More football quizzes
Quiz! Can you name every club to have reached the Champions League knockout stages since 2000?
Quiz! Can you name every English player to have played for an overseas European Cup/Champions League-winning club since 1992?
Quiz! Can you name every player who has won the Ballon d'Or, World Cup, and Champions League?
Quiz! Can you name every British or Irish player to have played in a Champions League final?
Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.
Quiz! Can you name the club with the most wins in Champions League/European Cup history?
Quiz! Can you name every manager who’s managed three or more Premier League clubs?