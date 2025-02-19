Quiz! Can you name every player in world football worth over £30m?

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is one of the most talented players on the planet

Football's finances are the constant discussion of many around the globe.

Superstars are slapped with eye-watering price tags year after year as billions is set aside to help improve football club's chances at success. But how well do you know the players who are valued in the upper echelons of the sport?

Well, we are about to find out, as FourFourTwo's latest quiz is tasking you with naming every player in world football who is worth over £30million. An early clue is that there are quite a few of them to get through...

For this football quiz, we’re asking you to name the 200 professional players who have a current net value of over £30m, according to Transfermarkt.

You have exactly 60 minutes to do so on this very occasion. Why not spend your whole lunch break on this one with the office?

Hit a brick wall? Simply log in to Kwizly and they’ll provide you with a hint to get you back on your way.

Don’t forget to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo and send this quiz round to your mates to see how you stack up. Off you pop!

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

