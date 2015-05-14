BREAKING NEWS: High court suspends Spanish football strike

A High Court has suspended a proposed Spanish football strike, it was confirmed on Thursday.

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) announced last week their plans to suspend all domestic competition from May 16 over an ongoing dispute with the government.

The row centres on a new law relating to distribution of television money, and the strike drew the support of the Spanish players' union (AFE).

It threatened to bring a premature end to the domestic season, with Barcelona requiring a victory against reigning champions Atletico Madrid on Sunday to win the Liga title ahead of rivals Real Madrid, while Barca's Copa del Rey final against Athletic Bilbao was also in jeopardy.

However, the Liga de Futbol Profesional (LFP) challenged the ruling and the High Court has decided to suspend the strike.

A decision was expected to made on Wednesday, but the case was adjourned until the following day.

A statement from the High Court read: "The Social Chamber of the High Court suspends the strike called by the Association of Spanish Footballers (AFE) for the next two days of the championship.

"In a ruling, the judges determine the suspension of the strike to the provision of a bond by the LFP of five million euros to be deposited in the bank account of the Chamber before three o'clock."