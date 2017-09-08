BREAKING NEWS: Manchester City hit by latest Kompany calf blow
Vincent Kompany has been ruled out of Manchester City's match with Liverpool after a recurrence of his calf problems.
Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany will miss Saturday's Premier League match against Liverpool due to a calf injury, manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed.
Kompany has been ravaged by calf problems over recent seasons but recovered to start nine of City's final 10 matches of 2016-17.
The 31-year-old has been a mainstay at centre-back this time around as well but did not feature in Belgium's World Cup qualification win over Greece last weekend after suffering a familiar setback against minnows Gibraltar.
"He picked up a calf problem with Belgium, when they won 9-0 against Gibraltar," Guardiola said.
"It will be short [absence] but the next time I do not think he will be able to play."
