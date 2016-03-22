BREAKING NEWS: Mbokani unharmed after Brussels airport attack
Dieumerci Mbokani was unharmed after he was at Zaventem Airport during Tuesday's two explosions, Norwich City have confirmed.
Norwich City striker Dieumerci Mbokani was "unharmed but shaken" after being at Zaventem Airport in Brussels during Tuesday's suspected terrorist attack, the Premier League club have confirmed.
