BREAKING NEWS: Silva signs new Manchester City contract

Manchester City midfielder David Silva has signed a one-year contract extension to remain with the Premier League leaders until June 2020.

Silva joined City under from Valencia in 2010 after being a part of Spain's triumphant World Cup squad and has gone on to win two Premier League titles, two League Cups and this FA Cup during his time at the Etihad Stadium.

The 31-year-old has played a typically influential role this season, with Pep Guardiola's side sitting eight points clear at the top of the Premier League – winning 13 of 14 unbeaten games – and boasting a 100 per cent record in the Champions League.

Silva has supplied eight assists in 14 top-flight appearances this term. No player has created more goals in the Premier League since his City debut in 2010.

"I am so happy to have committed my future to City," he told the club's official website.

"I am incredibly proud of what I have achieved at City in my seven-and-a-half seasons here and with Pep in charge, I feel we are in a great position to win trophies this season and beyond.

"The style of football we are playing is a pleasure to be a part of and I look forward to winning more titles in the years to come."

Overall, Silva has appeared 324 times for City in all competitions and scored 52 goals.

He is Spain's fourth-highest goalscorer in history, with his 35 or La Roja – amassed across 118 caps – placing him behind David Villa, Raul and Fernando Torres in the all-time standings.

City director of football Txiki Begiristain hailed the long-serving star as the best creative midfielder in Premier League.

"Not only has David Silva been central to the club's success over recent years, he remains one of the team's key players," he said.

"He has shown again this season that he is the best creative midfielder in English football and he will be very important in developing our talented young players in the coming years."