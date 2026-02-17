Ex-Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez takes major risk with icy ownership gesture after Saudi squad snub

Liverpool parted company with Darwin Nunez over the summer after three years of the Uruguayan at Anfield.

The 26-year-old was somewhat hit-and-miss on Merseyside despite an impressive goal record at Almeria and Benfica before moving to the Premier League.

His Anfield exit appeared to come at an appropriate time with Liverpool undergoing a squad transition and the club targeting fresh attacking talent.

Darwin Nunez appears to hit back at Saudi ownership

Darwin Nunez has only scored six league goals since making the switch to Saudi Arabia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak arrived from Eintracht Frankfurt and Newcastle United, respectively, after impressive stints with their former clubs, which left Nunez out of favour under Arne Slot, therefore a beneficial move for all parties was sought.

Nunez eventually joined Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal, one of four teams majority owned by the Kingdom's Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Get VIP Liverpool tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Seat Unique tickets at Anfield offer a fantastic matchday. You get premium padded seats in the new Anfield Road stand (Block AM5, front rows) and access to the Brodies Lounge for three hours pre-match. Enjoy street food, a complimentary half-time drink, a matchday programme, and entertainment, including a Liverpool legend appearance, making it a truly elevated experience.

His start to life in the Middle East didn't exactly go according to plan, netting six goals and registering four assists in 16 outings, but it got worse during the January transfer window as the Uruguay international was axed from the club's domestic squad to make room for veteran forward Karim Benzema.

Saudi Arabian clubs can only name eight foreigners born before 2003 in their 25-man squads, and Nunez was the unfortunate party left out.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

He is still permitted to play in Asian Champions League matches, and netted a brace for Simone Inzaghi's side against Al-Wahda on Monday evening.

After scoring, the Uruguayan appeared to turn and face the main stand at Al-Hilal's Kingdom Arena, directing an icy gaze towards the section of the stadium where the club's key decision-makers sit.

Video of the incident circulated on social media with many fans speculating Nunez's stare could be related to the club's recent decision to omit him from the Pro League squad.

Darwin Nunez during his Liverpool days (Image credit: Getty Images)

Currently, Al-Hilal's Kalidou Koulibaly, Ruben Neves, Malcom, Theo Hernandez, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Pablo Mari, Yassine Bounou and Benzema make up the club's eight over-age, overseas player quota.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, Nunez's reaction is unlikely to ingratiate himself with the Al-Hilal hierarchy, which risks his long-term future at the club.

Nunez could return to Europe in the summer but would likely have to forfeit a portion of his Saudi earnings depending on where he is registered as a tax resident.