Ex-Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez takes major risk with icy ownership gesture after Saudi squad snub
Former Liverpool frontman Darwin Nunez appeared to respond on the field to a decision to cut him from Al-Hilal's Saudi Pro League squad
Liverpool parted company with Darwin Nunez over the summer after three years of the Uruguayan at Anfield.
The 26-year-old was somewhat hit-and-miss on Merseyside despite an impressive goal record at Almeria and Benfica before moving to the Premier League.
His Anfield exit appeared to come at an appropriate time with Liverpool undergoing a squad transition and the club targeting fresh attacking talent.
Darwin Nunez appears to hit back at Saudi ownership
Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak arrived from Eintracht Frankfurt and Newcastle United, respectively, after impressive stints with their former clubs, which left Nunez out of favour under Arne Slot, therefore a beneficial move for all parties was sought.
Nunez eventually joined Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal, one of four teams majority owned by the Kingdom's Public Investment Fund (PIF).
His start to life in the Middle East didn't exactly go according to plan, netting six goals and registering four assists in 16 outings, but it got worse during the January transfer window as the Uruguay international was axed from the club's domestic squad to make room for veteran forward Karim Benzema.
Saudi Arabian clubs can only name eight foreigners born before 2003 in their 25-man squads, and Nunez was the unfortunate party left out.
He is still permitted to play in Asian Champions League matches, and netted a brace for Simone Inzaghi's side against Al-Wahda on Monday evening.
After scoring, the Uruguayan appeared to turn and face the main stand at Al-Hilal's Kingdom Arena, directing an icy gaze towards the section of the stadium where the club's key decision-makers sit.
Video of the incident circulated on social media with many fans speculating Nunez's stare could be related to the club's recent decision to omit him from the Pro League squad.
Currently, Al-Hilal's Kalidou Koulibaly, Ruben Neves, Malcom, Theo Hernandez, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Pablo Mari, Yassine Bounou and Benzema make up the club's eight over-age, overseas player quota.
In FourFourTwo's opinion, Nunez's reaction is unlikely to ingratiate himself with the Al-Hilal hierarchy, which risks his long-term future at the club.
Nunez could return to Europe in the summer but would likely have to forfeit a portion of his Saudi earnings depending on where he is registered as a tax resident.
