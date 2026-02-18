Watch Qarabag vs Newcastle today as the Magpies look to earn a first-leg advantage in their Champions League play-off tie, with all the details on live streaming and TV coverage right here in this guide.

Qarabag have done extremely well to reach the play-off round of the UEFA Champions League, but face a huge test with Newcastle United now standing in their way.

The Magpies progressed in the FA Cup over the weekend and will be hoping for the same kind of performance in Baku on Wednesday night.

FourFourTwo has all the information you need to watch Qarabag vs Newcastle online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Is there a free live stream for Qarabag vs Newcastle?

Qarabag vs Newcastle will be live streamed for free with English commentary in Ireland on Virgin Media Play.

In Ireland, Virgin Media Play will show four Champions League games a week with English commentary, including Qarabag vs Newcastle. All you need is a simple account and you'll be good to go — no subscription required.

Watch Qarabag vs Newcastle from anywhere

Those away from home looking to stream the action on TNT Sports or Paramount Plus can now do so with a VPN.

The tech experts at Tom's Guide review a lot of VPNs and right now they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN you can buy. And the good news is that NordVPN are currently offering an amazing deal on the service...

Get 70% off NordVPN 🥇 World's best VPN service

🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use

✅ Unblocks everything

🎁 Free Amazon Gift Card (up to £50)

How to watch Qarabag vs Newcastle in the UK

Qarabag vs Newcastle will be shown on TNT Sports 1 with kick-off set for 17:45 GMT in the UK on Wednesday evening.

Get TNT Sports and Discovery+ The simplest way to watch football on TNT Sports is through the Discovery+ streaming platform, which costs £30.99 a month. You can get that on your smart TV but those wishing to watch through linear can also add TNT Sports channels to their existing pay-TV package with EE, Sky, or Virgin Media.

SEE ALSO | FourFourTwo's Champions League Predictor: Tell us the results of every UCL fixture and get on our leaderboard

Watch Qarabag vs Newcastle in the US

Qarabag vs Newcastle will be shown on Paramount+ in the United States.

Watch the Champions League on Paramount+ CBS is the exclusive Champions League rights-holder in the US, and every single game is live streamed on their online platform Paramount+. You only need the Essential package, which costs $8.99 per month.

SEE ALSO | Champions League power rankings: 10 favourites to lift Europe's biggest prize in 2025/26

How to watch Qarabag vs Newcastle in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch Qarabag vs Newcastle live through Stan Sport.

Watch the Champions League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.

Qarabag vs Newcastle: Preview

Qarabag head into the play-offs as history-makers already, becoming the first side from Azerbaijan to make it this far.

Wins over Benfica, Copenhagen and Frankfurt, coupled with a brilliant point against Chelsea, mean confidence is high.

The only worrying stat is that they have lost seven of their last eight against English opposition ahead of the Magpies' visit.

Camilo Durán has four European goals to his name already this term and will be one Newcastle will have to keep an eye on throughout.

SEE ALSO | Champions League TV guide

Newcastle are winless away from home in Europe this season and it is that very Achilles heel that prevented them from finishing in a top-eight spot.

What will give the Magpies a huge boost is that 1-1 draw with PSG on the final matchday of the group stage, especially given the nature of that spirited point against the reigning European champions.

Newcastle also progressed against Spurs in the FA Cup recently, but did lose star man Bruno Guimaraes, who appeared to sustain a thigh injury.

He joins Joelinton (groin), Tino Livramento (thigh), Fabian Schar (ankle) and Emil Krafth (knee) are all also sidelined, while Sven Botman (back), Lewis Miley (thigh) and Yoane Wissa (knock) will be assessed.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Qarabag 1-1 Newcastle

Qarabag are no mugs and 1-1 would probably suit both parties heading into the second leg.