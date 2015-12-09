Bridge blames Chelsea woes on lack of leadership
Chelsea's squad does not have the same character as in previous Premier League seasons, according to Wayne Bridge.
Wayne Bridge believes Chelsea's terrible 2015-16 season so far is down to a lack of leaders on the pitch.
The former left-back joined the London club in 2003 and was part of Jose Mourinho's Premier League winning side of 2004-05.
Bridge considers the absence of influential figures of the type involved in Chelsea's first title win in 50 years in the current crop to be a contributing factor to their ongoing malaise.
"When I was there we had quite a few leaders in the changing room," he told The Independent.
"We had John Terry, Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba, but I don't really see as many leaders in this side compared to when I was there.
"I don't believe these rumours [of discontent] but if the media keep talking about it, people might start to believe it."
With Chelsea 14th in the Premier League after 15 games – of which they have won just four – Bridge thinks Champions League qualification is out of their reach.
However, the 35-year-old backed Jose Mourinho to turn things around and believes a place in the top six is still a possibility.
"I keep wondering every week, is this the week they start winning? But it just doesn't happen," he added.
"With the players they have, [Mourinho] should definitely be able to turn it around.
"I can't see [Chelsea finishing in the top four], but it is still possible for them to reach the top six.
"Both are massive asks but if any team can go on an unbelievable run, it's Chelsea."
