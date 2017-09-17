Brilliant Blake earns Philadelphia a point at the Red Bulls
Philadelphia Union took a point away from Red Bull Arena as goalkeeper Andre Blake brilliantly kept New York Red Bulls at bay on Sunday.
An inspired Andre Blake ensured Philadelphia Union held New York Red Bulls to a 0-0 draw in MLS, but the result did little to boost the play-off hopes of Jim Curtin's men.
Jamaica international Blake made save after save at Red Bull Arena, notably parrying Derrick Etienne's powerful strike and blocking Bradley Wright-Phillips' close-range finish.
The goalkeeper contributed eight stops in all as New York were held despite mustering 16 shots to the Union's six.
Neither side hugely benefited from a point, however, with the Red Bulls in sixth - the final play-off place - while Philadelphia remain nine points off the pace with just five games remaining.
It's Andre Blake's game. 8 big saves keep this one level September 17, 2017
