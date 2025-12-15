Manchester United youth team player takes swipe at Ruben Amorim in social media post

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has taken flak from supporters, neutrals and now even his own players after comments he made about the club's youngsters.

The Old Trafford boss sought to make a point about the quality of the club's squad depth after being asked once more about his opinion of England international Kobbie Mainoo, who has scarcely played since the Portuguese's arrival.

“Of course [I rate him]. But in the end it's going to be the training, the games. Of course he's not playing so many games, but Kobbie has had opportunities, especially last year. Everyone has," Amorim said, appearing to suggest Mainoo did not impress sufficiently.

Manchester United teenager claps back at Ruben Amorim

"[Harry] Amass is now struggling in Championship. Chido [Obi] is not always a starter in under 21. All these guys played when a lot of people were saying sack the manager. So you can see I’m not worried. I just want to win and if he's the right guy, I will put him in," he added.

In response to Amorim's name-checking of Amass, the player himself took to social media, highlighting his individual achievements this season for a beleaguered and under-staffed Sheffield Wednesday side.

The young defender posted on social media platform Instagram, a photo of him holding the club's Player of the Month award, which he was given following recent performances as a Wednesday-ite loanee. The post has since been deleted.

Amorim's assertion that Amass is 'struggling' doesn't exactly chime with the appraisal of Wednesday supporters, who have been more than pleased with the teenager's application and performances.

The head coach's singling out of teenagers in order to make a point about his own faculties, looks to have backfired, with many supporters on social media criticising Amorim's decision to do so.

Manchester United are a club with a rich history of promoting young players from within, championing the pathway many have trodden before from youth team standout to first-team star.

Amass is on a season-long loan at Hillsborough and is expected to return to Old Trafford following the completion of his spell in South Yorkshire.