Bringing success to Hearts ‘means more to me than anything’ – Levein

Hearts manager Craig Levein admits leading the club to a William Hill Scottish Cup final would mean everything to him.

Levein classes managing Hearts for a second time as a “labour of love” and taking them to the final is a strong possibility after Tuesday’s 2-1 win over Partick Thistle set up a Hampden semi-final against Inverness, who are managed by his former Tynecastle team-mate John Robertson.

It is less than five years since Levein was installed as director of football as Hearts emerged from administration following their relegation and the former Scotland manager is eager to continue the upward trajectory.

“It’s been a rocky road, but the last four or five years have been hugely significant in the history of the club,” he said.

“Look at the stadium, stuff still needs (to be) fixed, but there’s a lot of money being spent, a lot of work being done both cosmetically and behind the scenes in the academy.

“Getting to a final would be superb, everything for me. I have such a long affiliation with the club and I don’t see it as a job. I see it as a labour of love.

“I’m just delighted to be representing the club in this position – or in both the positions I represent them in.

“It means more to me than anything that this club should be successful. I’ll be doing my best every week to make that happen.

“It’s a huge thing for us. Getting to the semi-final is good – but the final is the thing, isn’t it? To be there and win the cup.”

Hearts made heavy work of finishing off Championship strugglers Thistle, despite largely dominating two matches, and Inverness are pushing for a play-off place.

But Levein said: “From our point of view it’s a great opportunity. I’m not being disrespectful to Inverness in any way, shape or form, but they are a team from the lower league so we will be the bookies’ favourites I’m sure, and I prefer it that way going into the game.

“But we are up against Robbo, his team will be superbly well-organised and they work extremely hard, and there is one thing about him, he will have a go.”