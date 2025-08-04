I feel your pain: Daniel Levy appeals to Tottenham Hotspur fans' emotional side amid revealing Spurs legacy prediction
Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has claimed he understands fans' frustration when the team are not playing well
Daniel Levy has been a central figure at Spurs for almost 25 years, holding the position of chairman since 2001 at a time when the Premier League took on a very different complexion to its present day form.
Levy has often been regarded as an unpopular individual among Spurs fans, but also by other teams' executives and subsequently supporters, due to his reputation as a hard businessman to deal with.
Spurs have developed a reputation for driving a hard bargain in the transfer of players and in salary negotiations, for which Levy as an important and visible representative of the club has shouldered the burden of responsibility.
Daniel Levy: 'Tottenham Hotspur fans' pain is my pain'
The North London club were successful in Europe last season, clinching the UEFA Europa League title with victory over Manchester United. However, the team's success on the continent came at a price, finishing 17th in the Premier League table after a dismal domestic campaign.
Speaking to former Man United full-back Gary Neville on Sky Bet's The Overlap, Levy has claimed he feels Spurs fans' pain, too.
"Of course it hurts but their pain is also my pain. I want to win and when we’re not playing well, and we’re not winning, believe me, I suffer as well.
“It ruins the whole weekend [when we don’t win]. It’s horrible – you’re in this to win and when you don’t win, it’s no fun.”
Levy chose to part company with head coach of two years Ange Postecoglou following the conclusion of the team's 2024/25 campaign. In his latest interview, Levy thanked the Australian for the Europa League triumph but expressed his dismay at not tasting success more often in his 24 years at the helm.
"We’ve been in 16 or 17 semi-finals, seven finals, and we haven’t won enough. We know need to use that as a springboard to keep winning. We’ve won two trophies in the last 20+ years. We’ve been so close, so many times.
“I can’t really answer [why], because I’m not the one that picks the team, motivates the team.”
In addition to Levy appealing to Spurs supporters' emotional side and calling for greater success on the pitch, he believes once he departs the football club, his reputation will be enhanced compared to the regard in which he is currently held.
"I think it’s one of those situations – when I’m not here I’m sure I’ll get the credit.
“When you come here and look at this wonderful building [Tottenham Hotspur Stadium], and the fact that other clubs are now trying to copy what we’re doing, that should be a sign that maybe we did do something bold, and something right."
The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is one of Europe's premium, state-of-the-art sporting arenas, upon which many future developments will undoubtedly draw inspiration from.
Despite the off-field success of Spurs' flagship infrastructure project, supporters are, by and large, won over by sporting victories, which Tottenham have found too elusive over the past couple of decades.
