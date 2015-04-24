Brisbane Roar 2 Newcastle Jets 1: Jackson nets late winner

A goal from defender Lachlan Jackson four minutes from time means Brisbane Roar will head into the A-League Finals Series in winning form after a 2-1 victory over Newcastle Jets.

A free-flowing contest looked headed for a draw after Jets striker Edson Montano cancelled out Kofi Danning's opener.

But Jackson, playing just his third A-League game, finished off a frantic goal-mouth scramble late on to give Roar a timely boost ahead of next week's finals, while a poor campaign for the Jets ends with the club second.

It took until 71 minutes gone for the deadlock to be broken. Jean Carlos Solorzano got free down the right and surged into the box. He skewed his shot across the face of goa,l but it fell perfectly into the path of Danning at the far post to tap in from close range.

Montano hauled the sides level six minutes later. Enver Alivodic sent in a cross from deep into the box, substitute Travis Cooper rose highest to head down for Montano and the Ecuadorian made no mistake, sliding it under Jamie Young for his third goal in as many weeks.

With four minutes to go, Steven Lustica and Shannon Brady had shots blocked before youngster Jackson hacked it home from close range.