Crystal Palace identify wonderkid to replace Eberechi Eze: report

Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze is closing in on a mammoth move to Arsenal

Crystal Palace are said to have identified a perfect replacement for Eberechi Eze.

Eze, 27, appears to be closing in on a mammoth move to Premier League giants Arsenal, with the two clubs said to have agreed a fee in the region of £67.5 million.

But with only just over a week left of the summer window, Oliver Glasner's side have had to act quickly in order to find a suitable successor, with sources indicating they have already done so.

Crystal Palace want to sign WONDERKID to replace outgoing Eberechi Eze

Eberechi Eze looks to have played his last game for Crystal Palace (Image credit: Getty Images)

With Marc Guehi also potentially on his way out, Palace's poor recruitment has been laid bare, given they have only brought in two new faces following their FA Cup success last season.

Only Borna Sosa and Walter Benitez have arrived at Selhurst Park, but the Eagles could now be preparing a mammoth move before the deadline closes on September 1.

Crystal Palace signed Borna Sosa earlier this summer from Ajax (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Give Me Sport, Palace are preparing a huge bid of £45m to try and hijack Everton's rumoured deal for Southampton star Tyler Dibling.

The Toffees have been pushing hard all summer in their own attempts to try and lure the 19-year-old to Merseyside, but have so far been unsuccessful with their proposals.

Southampton are standing firm in their valuation of Dibling, who do see his value at around £45m. Transfermarkt say the teenager is worth only €25m (£21.6m).

Will Still was surprisingly asked whether Eze's move to Arsenal spells trouble for his aims to keep hold of Dibling, giving a brutally honest answer.

Tyler Dibling is wanted by both Crystal Palace and Everton this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I don’t know!” he smiled in his press conference on Friday. “I have no idea, you’ll have to ask Crystal Palace or Arsenal or Tottenham.

“Again, I read all this stuff at the same time you guys do, and I saw Sky Sports News at 8 o’clock this morning with ‘breaking news’. It’s just, it is what it is.”

In FourFourTwo's view, Palace will need to spend some of their Eze money and fast, but Dibling does present something of a risk given he only has a handful of Premier League appearances under his belt.

Midfielder Justin Devenny could assume Eze's role, as he did against Fredrikstad, with the Northern Ireland international already making waves at Selhurst Park.