Brisbane Roar 3 Melbourne City 1: Papadopoulos at the double as hosts finally win

Brisbane Roar finally registered their first win of the A-League season as they denied Melbourne City the chance to go top of the table on Friday.

The Roar had only collected three points from their opening six games but instantly doubled that tally with a 3-1 win at Suncorp Stadium, lifting them off the foot of the table.

In a repeat of last season's semi-final – which Melbourne won 1-0 – it was Brisbane who enjoyed the upper hand, Avraam Papadopoulos putting them ahead after five minutes.

The defender beat Eugene Galekovic to a second ball after Iacopo La Rocca had failed to clear a left-wing cross, leaving Papadopoulos to head into the unguarded net.

Melbourne missed a host of chances to level and were duly punished before the break as Eric Bautheac grabbed his first A-League goal from Massimo Maccarone's assist.

Stefan Mauk halved Melbourne's deficit nine minutes after the restart after being given a free run on goal, the forward beating Jamie Young low down at his near post.

With 20 minutes to play Brisbane restored their two-goal advantage as more questionable defending presented Papadopoulos with his second.

Galekovic dropped a deep free-kick in the six-yard box and it eventually fell to Papadopoulos, who pounced to seal all three points.