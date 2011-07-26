Brown decision swayed by Yorke and Welbeck

The 31-year-old left the Red Devils earlier in the summer in search of regular first-team football after spending all of his 15-year professional career to date at Old Trafford.

Such a big decision at this stage in his career left no room for error, and resulted in Brown seeking the advice from various quarters.

Speaking to Sunderland’s official website about his move to join Steve Bruce on Wearside, Brown revealed the insight he gained from Welbeck and Yorke did sway his mind towards a move to the North-East.

"Before I moved I spoke to both Danny and Dwight and they told me Sunderland were a great club and that I would have a good time here."

Both Yorke and Welbeck are former Sunderland players, with latter having just finished a season-long loan at the club during the 2010/11 campaign. Brown said the two gave him in-depth insight to the football culture in the region.

"They told me how good the fans were – with there only being two major clubs in the region they said it'd be a bit crazy but that I'd really enjoy it."

Sunderland has become a haven for Red Devils castaways in recent years. Former Manchester United hopefuls such as Frazier Campbell and Phil Bardsley left for Sunderland after struggling to assert themselves at Old Trafford, with seasoned pros such as John O’Shea also leaving for the North-East club.

By Killian Woods