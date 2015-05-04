Bruce backing Hull to respond against Burnley

Steve Bruce backed his Hull City side to respond to a "difficult night" against Arsenal by beating fellow Premier League strugglers Burnley on Saturday.

Alexis Sanchez scored either side of an Aaron Ramsey goal as in-form Arsenal raced to a three-goal lead in the first half at the KC Stadium on Monday.

Stephen Quinn pulled a goal back with his first in the top flight for Hull, but the damage had already been done.

Defeat for Hull saw them slip a place to 17th and they are just a point better off than third-bottom Sunderland with three games remaining.

The first of those matches is a crunch clash with Sean Dyche's bottom-of-the-table side and Bruce believes his players are capable of securing three precious points after their two-game winning run came to an end.

He told Sky Sports: "We played against a very, very good team. When you are playing against them you need the bounce of the ball and we didn't get that with two deflections for their first two goals.

"When you're trying to chase it with the ability Arsenal have got, it is difficult.

"What you wanted to do in the second half is make sure it's not one of those horrible evenings.

"The one thing you've got to do is respond, because it was a difficult night. We've got to dust ourselves down and get ready for the next three games.

"We've still got it all to do, but I'm sure I've got enough with the players I've got in there. We can respond and get a result at the weekend in a massive game."