Bruce backing Hull to stay out of trouble

Hull dropped down to 16th as a result of a dramatic 2-1 defeat against Tottenham at the KC Stadium on Sunday.

Jake Livermore had put the home side in front with a fine finish against his former club after only eight minutes and Bruce's side deserved to be further ahead at half-time.

The key moment in the game came five minutes after the break, when full debutant Gaston Ramirez was shown a straight red card following an off-the-ball incident with Jan Vertonghen.

Bruce was far from impressed with the decision to give the on-loan winger his marching orders and was left to reflect on another defeat after Harry Kane equalised and Christian Eriksen won it right at the death.

Hull willl drop another place to 17th if Aston Villa pick up at least a point at Southampton on Monday, but Bruce is expecting his side to turn around their poor form.

"I think I have a better squad than I did last year so I am convinced we will be okay," he said.

"I think that is five times we have conceded in the last minute. That is cruel.

"We were far, far better than at Burnley [when Hull were beaten 1-0 before the international break]. If we play like we did in the first half, things will change for us. We were excellent in the first half.

"It helps when you have players back from injury such as Nikica Jelavic, Allan McGregor and Michael Dawson – experienced Premier League players – down the spine of your team."

Hull face a trip to Manchester United for their next top-flight encounter on Saturday.