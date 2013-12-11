Bruce happy with Sagbo impact at Hull

Hull swooped for the 25-year-old Ivorian in July, agreeing an undisclosed fee with Ligue 1 club Evian.

Sagbo has scored just twice so far in his first Premier League season, but Bruce has been delighted with the pacy frontman's contribution.

He said: "Strikers are judged on goals and he has to put that in his locker, but his work-rate and ability to hold the ball up is fantastic.

"He can only get better. If he stays with it, his game will only get better because it's difficult for any player to come into the Premier League, but he's done it very well.

"You have to admit you're always taking a bit of a gamble when you're signing somebody from France. Can they adapt quickly and settle down?

"It's a different game. I was there last week again and it's very different. Yannick is adapting well and let's hope that continues through the rest of the season."

Sagbo will be looking to end a run of four games without a goal when Hull host Stoke City on Saturday.