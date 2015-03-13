Bruce hopeful of making stride towards safety

The KC Stadium outfit have eased fears of relegation with one defeat from their last five fixtures, and could 12 points clear of basement club Leicester with a win.

But Bruce, who signed a new three-year deal at the club this week, insists his side will need to be at their best to get the better of a side against whom they lost 1-0 on home soil in December.

"No matter whether you play Leicester or one of the top teams, they're all difficult," he said. "I think that's the beauty of this league.

"I think we all know who's going to be in the bottom eight. You might not get it right in terms of numbers, but you know who's going to be there or thereabouts at the top end and the bottom end.

"It's the accumulation of points for us. If we can get to 30 with nine games to play and if we can beat Leicester, then it's going to be very difficult for Leicester to catch us. So there's the big incentive for us.

"If we can get to the magical 30-point mark with nine games to play, psychologically it's a huge number."

Despite reports Mohamed Diame could be in line for a return after three months out with a knee injury, the midfielder has been ruled out until next week at the earliest.

Liam Rosenior (hamstring) and James Chester (shoulder) are also nearing a return, but will not feature on Saturday.