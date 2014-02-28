Bruce sets two-win survival target for Hull

Newcastle United visit the KC Stadium on Saturday with Hull aiming to win their sixth home league match of the campaign.

Hull's position in the top flight appears relatively stable, as Bruce's men sit 11th, six points above the relegation zone.

Bruce knows home form has been essential for Hull this season and has urged his side to focus on seeing the job through.

"I said seven months ago we need 10 wins and if you get the 10, that is always enough, for me, to keep you safe," he said.

"That was always the aim. We have won eight and it's been difficult getting the eight.

"We have come to March, we have 10 or 11 games to go, and our aim now is to sustain it and stay there.

"At the moment, we are probably second-top of our division (places 10-20). West Ham are above us and there are 11 teams. Can we stay there? That has got to be the aim."

Bruce added: "Away from home, we had the top eight in our first eight or nine games away from home.

"So our home form was going to be crucial, which every club needs if they are going to avoid relegation.

"If you can then win a few games away from home against teams in and around you, and we have managed to do that in the last couple of games, that gives you breathing space.

"We have gone to Sunderland and won and we went to Cardiff last week (and won again).

"I hope that continues because we have two or three teams around us away from home and if we can sustain our home, we could have a very good end to the season."