Bruce: We still need a couple of results

Hull City manager Steve Bruce believes his team still have work to do in in the Premier League relegation fight despite a 1-0 win over Liverpool on Tuesday.

A first-half header from Michael Dawson at the KC Stadium saw Bruce's men to their second straight win, lifting them four points clear of 18th-placed Sunderland.

Bruce was remaining grounded after the win, warning his team their job was not yet done in the battle for survival.

"I thought we deserved it for the way we set ourselves up and the way we played. And we caused them a threat all night," he said.

"Of course when you play Liverpool you've got to defend well, which we did, and we gave ourselves a chance to put back-to-back victories at this particular stage is crucial.

"We give ourselves a good chance, but we still need a couple of results. I don't think 34 [points] is enough.

"We're all delighted, but back to work in the morning."

Hull host Arsenal, Burnley and Manchester United in the run-in and have a trip to Tottenham in a tricky finish to the season.

Bruce said he had noticed the desperation in his team to remain in the top flight.

"I've never really doubted the character," he added.

"We've had a lot to put up with this year, with injuries and what have you and conceding in the last minute - I think we did that and we've lost 10 points, especially before Christmas in that situation.

"The one thing I've come to know is the vast majority of them are desperate to be in the Premier League and I think that's showed in the last couple of performances."