Buddies friendly called off as Kearney chaos continues

St Mirren have confirmed they have cancelled Saturday’s friendly clash with Coleraine as divorce talks with boss Oran Kearney continue.

The Northern Irishman was due to take the Buddies back to his homeland to face his old side this weekend.

But the game has been scrapped in the wake of a row with chairman Gordon Scott over his plans to continue commuting to Paisley from his home in Ballymoney.

Kearney was nowhere to be seen as the Saints first-team returned to pre-season training on Monday amid reports he had been ordered to stay away.

The Saints faithful are now waiting on a statement clarifying the situation but Kearney’s reign is understood to be over.

Coleraine’s managerial position is currently vacant and Bannsiders chairman Colin McKendry indicated to the BBC that Kearney would be their “number one target” to take over.

St Mirren announced on Twitter: “We would like to confirm that the planned fixture with Coleraine has been cancelled.

“We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Friday night’s friendly with Belfast amateur outfit Rosario Seniors will go ahead as planned.

Kearney, 40, signed a three-year deal when he replaced Alan Stubbs in September.

He successfully saved the club from relegation as he guided Saints to a play-off victory against Dundee United last month.

But his insistence on travelling to and from Northern Ireland each week has frustrated Scott.