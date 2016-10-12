Buffon dismisses critics after Spain error

Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon insists he pays little attention to his critics as he looks to move on from his costly error against Spain.

The Juventus goalkeeper charged from his goal and missed the ball in Italy's World Cup qualifier last week, leaving Vitolo in the clear to open the scoring in a 1-1 draw.

And, while Buffon's mistake has been widely discussed in the media, the 38-year-old is adamant that he does not need to be told when he has played badly and is focused on showing his class again.

"I do not take to the field to defend myself from certain criticisms," he said, as he won the 2016 Golden Foot award. "If I do, in this kind of career, it is because I'm very self-critical.

"I do not need to hear how I am judged by others, I know by myself if I can be satisfied or not with my work.

"Against Spain, I could have done better - I think it was obvious to everyone - but against Macedonia, at certain times I think I responded great.

"In this job you accept criticism and give answers on the field - and I want to focus on the field."