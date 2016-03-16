Buffon: Juventus go out with heads held high

Gianluigi Buffon was proud of Juventus' performance despite their dramatic Champions League exit at the hands of Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

The Serie A champions appeared to be on their way to the quarter-finals when they went 2-0 up in the opening 45 minutes courtesy of goals from Paul Pogba and Juan Cuadrado, but Robert Lewandowski pulled one back before Thomas Muller's 91st-minute header sent the match to extra time.

Thiago Alcantara and Kingsley Coman then struck to send Bayern through at the expense of Juventus, but Buffon feels they gave a good account of themselves irrespective of the final outcome.

"This is a defeat that should make us understand that we are better than last season. We are going out with or heads held high," Buffon was quoted as saying on the official UEFA website.

"Football results depend on chances. They attacked a lot in the second half and they took advantage of their chances.

"It's always a pity to concede a goal in the last minute of a game, but I'm proud of my team."