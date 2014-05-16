Buffon: Trio of titles has eased Calciopoli pain

Antonio Conte's side secured their latest Scudetto last weekend without kicking a ball, as closest challengers Roma collapsed to a shock 4-1 defeat at Catania, taking their overall tally of Italian top flight titles to 30 in their 116-year history.

But that total does not include the 2004/05 and 2005/06 crowns which were stripped from the Old Lady over their implication in a match-fixing scandal, resulting in Juventus' relegation to the second tier for the first time.

Goalkeeper Buffon chose to stay loyal to the bianconeri despite their demotion, and has now made more than 700 club outings since arriving from Parma in 2001. The World Cup winner believes the club's latest successes are "payback" for the two controversially taken away, and time spent returning to the top of the game.

Speaking at the launch event of PUMA's new Tricks boots, he said: "It feels a bit like payback for everything we’ve had to go through as a club and for me as a player.

"For the difficult choices that I had to make, ones that complicated my career, that disrupted my career path. Winning these three championships in a row has given me something in return, some happiness and success.

"On a professional level, as a player, to have all of that success taken away from you like that, it was devastating. It deprived me of future successes and it deprived me of two successes from the past."

