Bundesliga Review: Hoffenheim remain winless, Schalke leapfrog Mainz

Hoffenheim fell to their third defeat in four Bundesliga games as two stoppage-time strikes from Werder Bremen ensured they triumphed 3-1 at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena.

Eduardo Vargas had cancelled out Zlatko Junuzovic's first-half opener as the hosts looked set to claim just their second point of the season, only for Anthony Ujah to snatch a winner late on.

And Junuzovic rubbed salt in the wound with another goal from an acute angle to compound Hoffenheim's woes.

In Sunday's other fixture, Schalke bounced back from a draw with Darmstadt and a defeat to Wolfsburg to beat Mainz 2-1 at the Veltins Arena, despite Klaas-Jan Huntelaar's early missed penalty.

Schalke took the lead in the 37th minute as Joel Matip headed home from a Johannes Geis corner, but the sides went into the break level with Yunus Malli equalising three minutes ahead of the interval after Christian Clemens had rattled the post.

Huntelaar atoned for his earlier error, though, securing all three points for his side with a fine strike just after the hour mark.

As a result Schalke move up to fifth position, one place above Bremen, while Mainz sit 10th and Hoffenheim are just above the relegation play-off place.