Tottenham Hotspur Season Preview 2025/26: Why Thomas Frank will revitalise Spurs

The Tottenham Hotspur Season Preview 2025/26 is here: are Spurs about to capitalise on their European glory with more success?

FourFourTwo's Tottenham Hotspur Season Preview

FFT's view

The Plan

Lose fewer than 22 league games? In October, Ange Postecoglou said Spurs’ league form should be “most meaningful”; in the end, he was hoisted by that petard rather than, “I always win things in my second season.”

LAST SEASON PREMIER LEAGUE 17th

FA CUP Fourth Round

LEAGUE CUP Semi-final

EUROPA LEAGUE Winners

TOP SCORER (ALL COMPS) Brennan Johnson (18)

Tottenham tipped their recent history on its head, eschewing entertainment for anti-football in the Europa League final to end a 17-year trophy drought, but finishing 17th in the Premier League. Thomas Frank, ranked at no.15 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now, and Big Ange’s angular replacement, must bridge the gap between Spurs’ signature to-dare-is-to-do attack and their newfound taste for silverware. He is adaptable – even pragmatic – in his tactics but loves risk-takers and front-foot pressure.

The Coach

Thomas Frank at Tottenham (Image credit: Copyright (c) 2025 Shutterstock Editorial. No use without permission.)

Thomas Frank’s success with Brentford earned him a shot at Spurs, where fans will want to see hard work – Frank’s “non-negotiable”, in his words – from the start. A top-half return with an attacking system would be a good opening act for the 51-year-old Dane.

Key Player

Protect Micky van de Ven’s paper hamstrings at all costs. Having a centre-back with such extraordinary pace and technical quality is huge for Spurs: the team can press aggressively, knowing the Dutchman can cover any balls in behind with unsettling ease.

Spurs' safety net is way more injured than they would like (Image credit: Alamy)

Lesson From Last Year

You should’ve listened, mate. Ange has gone, and the brutal number of sprints – only Bournemouth recorded more – that put huge physical demands on a creaking squad may have gone, too.

FFT'S SEASON PREVIEW This preview originally appeared in FourFourTwo's Season Preview issue which went on sale in July

For two months, a threadbare roster full of youngsters played out of position (Djed Spence, centre-half!) and a repeat against Champions League teams doesn’t bear thinking about. Daniel Levy must spend on experience for once: Spurs lost a league-high 29 points from winning positions last term, more than any other side. Oh, and don’t bin off the league entirely. Winning only five matches after a 4-0 gubbing of Manchester City at the Etihad in November isn’t OK.

The Mood

Post-trophy-winning elation mixed with scepticism after Postecoglou’s sacking. With Frank in place, the scales have tipped back towards cautious optimism, if not without a tinge of regret. Son Heung-min’s record of one goals in his last 18 games of 2024-25 also came at a time when speculation began of the legendary 33-year-old’s departure.

One To Watch

Archie Gray. Frank has his man after Spurs gazumped Brentford last summer – the 19-year-old could become an integral part of a new-look midfield in N17.

Archie Gray of Tottenham Hotspur (Image credit: Getty Images)

Most Likely To…

Pull off a stunning Champions League victory and fall to a dire Premier League defeat within the space of four days.

ODDS TITLE ODDS 50/1

Adapting from Barcelona to Burnley is never easy.

Least Likely To…

Quietly go about their transfer business and have everything sorted before the window shuts on September 1. Expect a major signing to likely be announced five minutes beforehand, after Levy has spent time quibbling over £5.50’s worth of add-ons.

FFT Verdict

7TH With more domestic focus, Frank should make Spurs harder to beat while reigniting an attacking style.

The Number Cruncher

The Number Cruncher (Image credit: Future)

The Fan View

Can Spurs propel themselves up the table once more? FourFourTwo gets the view from the stands from Tom Hayward.

The big talking point is if a squad that struggled so much can handle the Champions League.

I won’t be happy unless we see some bang for our buck with the stadium. It opened six years ago now. When will we start acting like a proper club?

Our key player will be Dominic Solanke. I am hoping Frank can balance his incredible work rate with a bit more output.

Our most underrated player is Pedro Porro. He is suspect defensively, but he creates so much.

Look out for Archie Gray. If he can make his case, there’s a starting spot up for grabs.

The opposition player who grinds my gears is Bruno Fernandes. Grow up, mate.

Solanke will be key again for Spurs (Image credit: Alamy)

The pantomime villain will be Daniel Levy. He has never been more unpopular and will be a prime target if we have another poor summer.

I’m least looking forward to playing Arsenal. And Chelsea is always a write-off. St James’ Park will be on that list soon.

The thing my club really gets right is buying young, hungry players.

The one change I’d make would be ticket prices. The most expensive in Europe, no less.

A social media account to follow is fan group @ChangeForSpurs.

Fans think our owner is not remotely interested in building a genuinely competitive squad.

Fans think our gaffer is going to steady the ship, even if it comes with less silverware in the hold.

We’ll finish 8th.



