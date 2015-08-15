Bundesliga Review: Newcomers off the mark, Breitenreiter makes winning start

Ingolstadt and Darmstadt made themselves at home in the Bundesliga by picking up points in their opening matches of the season.

Having been crowned second-tier champions last season, Ingolstadt were indebted to Lukas Hinterseer's 66th-minute strike in their 1-0 triumph at Mainz.

Darmstadt, also promoted last term, twice led in their match at home to Hannover, but had to settle for a 2-2 draw.

Marcel Heller netted twice for the hosts, the first -– a fine solo effort – ending Darmstadt's 33-year wait for a Bundesliga goal.

Charlison Benschop cancelled out that opener early in the second half and Heller's hopes of being the match-winner were scuppered again when his second effort was eclipsed by Aytac Sulu's own goal, with Hannover's Mevlut Erdinc having earlier missed a penalty.

There was a positive start to Andre Breitenreiter's reign as Schalke boss as they ran out 3-0 winners at Werder Bremen, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Klaas-Jan Huntelaar scoring for the Gelsenkirchen club after Bremen defender Theodor Gebre Selassie had put through his own goal to open the scoring.

Bayer Leverkusen came from a goal behind to beat Hoffenheim 2-1 - Julian Brandt grabbing the winner with 19 minutes to go - while Salomon Kalou's penalty saw Hertha Berlin beat Augsburg 1-0 in a match that saw both sides finish with 10 men.