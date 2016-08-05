Burnley 1 Real Sociedad 1: Gray seals draw to cap stunning pre-season

Andre Gray rounded off a superb pre-season by scoring the equaliser in Burnley's 1-1 draw with Real Sociedad on Friday.

The striker cancelled out Raul Navas' opener at Turf Moor to take his tally to nine in six matches, as Sean Dyche's side maintained their unbeaten run.

Burnley, who handed a first home start to Johann Berg Gudmundsson, came close to breaking the deadlock in the first half through a Ben Mee header, while Gray was denied by a block from close range.

Mikel Oyarzabal saw an effort turned away by Tom Heaton before Sociedad opened the scoring on the half-hour mark, with Navas heading home unmarked from a free-kick.

Michael Keane came close to an equaliser, but Sociedad twice missed good chances to double the lead in the second half, with Alejandro Sanz firing over before Jon Bautista struck the base of the post.

But Gray struck two minutes from time to secure the draw, bustling his way into the box before rifling home a left-footed shot into the far corner.

"It was perfect for what we needed at the end of pre-season," Dyche said afterwards. "You're never sure how these games pan out of the end of pre-season, but there was a good tempo to it.

"It's good because some teams in the Premier League will play like that and you're going to have spells without the ball. It's how well you deal with those spells."