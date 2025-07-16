Quiz! Can you name every Brentford player to have scored in the Premier League?

This guy may well be on the list

Time for another football quiz – this time all about Brentford.

The Bees arrived in the Premier League with a bang back in 2021, winning their first fixture in the big-time emphatically, with a 2-0 win over Arsenal.

And since then, they've only gone to establish themselves as top-tier mainstays.

There's plenty of change in west London this summer, with a new manager, new captain and potentially a top goalscorer all departing, so this quiz takes stock of everything that Brentford have achieved thus far.

25 players have scored for the Bees since their promotion via the play-offs four years ago, but for today's Premier League quiz, you have 53 names to guess, given that we've split top scorers by season.

Just 10 minutes on the clock for this one – and remember that if you're struggling with a name, sign into Kwizly, and we'll give you the next letter of the clue you're trying to work out.

Leave your scores in the comments below, and share with your friends!

